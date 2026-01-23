Best Puka Nacua Player Prop Bet for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have played a pair of thrilling games this season. Sunday's NFC Championship Game has a chance to be one of the games of the season.

What is the best Puka Nacua prop to target this week?

Puka Nacua Prop Bets

The last time Nacua faced the Seattle Seahawks, he absolutely rocked them for 12 catches, 225 yards and two touchdowns.

That huge game capped a three-game span where Nacua went for 225, 181 and 167 yards. But since then, he's struggled a bit, and I like Seattle's chances to keep Nacua somewhat in check.

Since his massive 225-yard day at Seattle, Nacua has topped 91.5 receiving yards just once over his past four games. He's gone for 76 yards or fewer in three of those four games, and he mustered only five catches for 56 yards last week against a vulnerable Chicago Bears defense.

On the year, he averaged 12.8 fewer receiving yards per game on the road than at home, and Seattle -- the NFL's top defense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics -- held him to 75 yards in their first matchup.

While it's scary to take the under on a wideout as great as Puka is, that's the side I want to be on today.

