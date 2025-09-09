Procore Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, and Course Info

And just like that, the PGA Tour is back.

The Tour heads to Silverado Resort's North Course for the Procore Championship in Napa.

The field is headlined by six of the world's top-10 golfers, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Here's all you need to know.

Procore Championship Info

Silverado Resort North Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,138 yards (short)

: 7,138 yards (short) Average Fairway Width : 26.3 yards (tight)

: 26.3 yards (tight) Average Green Size : 5,400 square feet (small)

: 5,400 square feet (small) Green Type : Poa/bent

: Poa/bent Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -20, -21, -16, -19, -21

: -20, -21, -16, -19, -21 Recent Cut Lines: -3, -3, -2, -3, -5

Silverado Resort North Course Key Stats

Procore Championship Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler

Odds To Win Procore Championship (+210)

To Finish Top 5 (-190)

A +210 winner showing value? Could it be? Yep, that's Scottie Scheffler for you.

Scheffler's last 50 rounds have him at +3.66 true strokes gained per round, a full 1.59 shots better than -- no, not the field average -- anybody else in the field.

Fellow Ryder Cuppers Russell Henley and Ben Griffin come in at +2.07 and +2.06, respectively, with yet another Ryder Cup member (Sam Burns) a distant fourth at +1.82.

This immense gap puts Scheffler around a +195 expected winner, per my model for the week.

Scottie leads the field in strokes gained: tee to green and strokes gained: approach over everyone's last 50 rounds. He's also 2nd off the tee, 7th around the green, and 7th in putting -- while a notable 32nd in accuracy heading into a course with tight fairways.

I understand not finding interest at a +210 number to win outright, but it's objectively a good number.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win Procore Championship (+1600)

To Finish Top 10 (+150)

If a +210 Scheffler isn't appealing to you, then a co-second favorite (with Justin Thomas) Russell Henley deserves a long look.

Henley is ninth in accuracy and sixth in approach play over everyone's last 50 rounds, and his single-round strokes gained ceiling (+4.81) is second only to Scheffler's (+6.03) over the last 50 rounds.

Henley is also due for putting regression as a 73rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last season -- and 55th from beyond that.

Ben Griffin

Odds To Win Procore Championship (+2500)

To Finish Top 10 (+230)

Another Ryder Cup member on the card? Why not?

Griffin's the third-best golfer in the field over the last 50 rounds and is a high-ceiling golfer (sixth in strokes gained ceiling at +4.20).

Griffin missed the cut here in his lone start in 2023 but is nearly a shot per round better than he was in that season.

He's also a putting regression candidate (72nd-percentile putter from within 15 feet and 40th percentile from beyond that), so he has a lot going for him entering the Procore.

Jackson Koivun

Odds To Win Procore Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 20 (+190)

With some favorites on the board already targeted, we can start to look at long shots. It's possible that Jackson Koivun isn't a long shot very often if his game continues to transition to the PGA Tour.

Koivun's last three PGA Tour starts have led to finishes of T11 (John Deere), T6 (ISCO Championship), and T5 (Wyndham Championship). He's got a top-21 ceiling among this field already, according to the data.

Koivun was a key contributor to the United States' Walker Cup win this past weekend, including two singles wins (4&3 and 3&2).

Patrick Fishburn

Odds To Win Procore Championship (+10000)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Patrick Fishburn finished third here last year while gaining strokes in all four categories, and he's fresh off a T8 at the Wyndham Championship in his most recent start.

That was his fifth straight made cut and his third top-20 in five starts.

Fishburn's recent ceiling actually ties him at 21st in the field with a higher-profile player in Koivun, and Fishburn was a 79th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour last season.

