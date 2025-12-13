NHL
Devils vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14
The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.
Devils vs Canucks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-154)
|Canucks (+128)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (63.8%)
Devils vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -210.
Devils vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Canucks game on Dec. 14 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Devils vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Canucks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-154) and Vancouver as the underdog (+128) on the road.