Logo
NHL

Devils vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Canucks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-154)Canucks (+128)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Devils win (63.8%)

Devils vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -210.

Devils vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Canucks game on Dec. 14 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Devils vs Canucks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Canucks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-154) and Vancouver as the underdog (+128) on the road.

