Devils vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Devils vs Canucks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3)

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-154) Canucks (+128) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (63.8%)

Devils vs Canucks Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -210.

Devils vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Canucks game on Dec. 14 has been set at 5.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Devils vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Canucks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-154) and Vancouver as the underdog (+128) on the road.

