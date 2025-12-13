3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Lions at Rams, Week 15

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Lions at Rams Betting Picks

Total Match Points Under Dec 14 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Please hold your boos. I know it's boring to back the under in a matchup this fun, and I'm mad at myself, too. I just can't get to a number this large.

My model puts this total at 51.0 points. Part of that is the Rams' defense playing as well as it has against a Lions offensive line that is beat up.

That aspect plays into the second angle: I'm expecting the Lions to keep the clock rolling all game long. Not only is Jahmyr Gibbs on a heater, upping the incentive to run the ball, but the Lions have the 29th-highest aDOT in the league once you adjust for schedule. That approach should help to get the ball out of Jared Goff's hands before the big nasties can get in his lap.

We can still get barnburner games and cash the under here. A 27-24 or 28-24 game gets us a win, and I wouldn't be shocked to see that sort of result. The under is the better play here, especially as it sits at just -102.

Colby Parkinson - Receiving Yds Colby Parkinson Under Dec 14 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although the production has been there for Colby Parkinson since Tyler Higbee went on IR, some of the underlying data makes me think the under is in play here.

Across those three games, Parkinson is averaging 33.3 receiving yards per game with at least 27 yards in each.

However, his route rate is still just 56.7% as Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson remain in the mix. I find it hard to believe Parkinson will maintain his pace of 1.82 yards per route run with a 25.5% target per route rate.

It's possible this changes with Brian Branch out, but the Lions have let up just a 17.0% target share to tight ends, below the league average of 19.3%. That makes this a good spot to bet on regression for Parkinson from his hot stretch.

David Montgomery - Receiving Yds David Montgomery Over Dec 14 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

David Montgomery has remained a key piece in the passing game even with Gibbs shredding. The market is underselling that part of his role here.

For the season, Montgomery has had double-digit receiving yards in 9 of 13 games. That includes 7 of the past 8, which is the stretch where Gibbs has gone bananas. They do still want Montgomery in the mix.

That should remain the case this weekend as they try to get the ball out of Goff's hands quickly. Montgomery has value in pass protection, which should allow him to squeeze his way on the field. Given how effective he has been when he has gotten targets, simply being out there may be enough for Montgomery to exceed this mark yet again.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.