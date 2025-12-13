Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (14-10) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 233.5 -162 +136

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (65.5%)

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 14 times in 26 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 12-11-1 this year.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 15 times out of 24 chances.

76ers games this year have hit the over 11 times in 24 opportunities (45.8%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-6-0) than it has at home (4-6-0).

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 10 of 16 matchups (62.5%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (6-3-0) than at home (6-8-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over six of 15 times at home (40%), and five of nine on the road (55.6%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.2 points, 8 assists and 10.5 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16 points, 7.2 boards and 3 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11 points, 1.6 assists and 2.8 boards.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 31.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per contest (second in league).

The 76ers receive 16.3 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists.

The 76ers receive 14.7 points per game from VJ Edgecombe, plus 5.6 boards and 4 assists.

Andre Drummond averages 7.3 points, 9.3 boards and 0.8 assists. He is sinking 54% of his shots from the field.

The 76ers are receiving 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

