Iowa State vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (10-0) after losing five straight road games.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.6%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Sunday's Iowa State-Eastern Illinois spread (Iowa State -40.5) or over/under (141.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 40.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Eastern Illinois covers as an underdog of 40.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they did in road games (7-4-0) last season.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 1-2-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State scored 80.3 points per game and gave up 68.3 last year, ranking them 34th in college basketball offensively and 61st defensively.

With 32.7 rebounds per game and 28.3 rebounds allowed, Iowa State was 142nd and 31st in the country, respectively, last season.

With 15.0 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

While Eastern Illinois ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 66.5 (18th-worst), it ranked 81st in college basketball with 69.0 points surrendered per contest.

With 31.3 boards per game, Eastern Illinois ranked 214th in college basketball. It gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 300th in college basketball.

Eastern Illinois ranked 330th in the nation with 11.3 dimes per game.

Eastern Illinois ranked 17th-best in the country by forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranked 232nd in college basketball by committing 11.6 turnovers per contest.

