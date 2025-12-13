Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-BA

The Portland Trail Blazers (9-16) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on KUNP and NBCS-BA. The point total for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 236.5 -215 +180

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (61.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 13 wins against the spread in 25 games this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 14 times out of 25 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 25 opportunities (64%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

At home, the Warriors eclipse the total 54.5% of the time (six of 11 games). They've hit the over in 53.3% of away games (eight of 15 contests).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than on the road (7-9-0) this season.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (six times out of nine) than on the road (10 of 16) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 28.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.2 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 19.3 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 10 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks (ninth in league).

