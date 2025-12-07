Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Bulls vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-BA

The Chicago Bulls (9-13) are underdogs (+1) in their attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (12-12) at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs on CHSN and NBCS-BA. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 227.5 -118 +100

Bulls vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (50.7%)

Bulls vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 11-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 9-12-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 13 times out of 22 chances.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 54.5% of the time (12 out of 22 games with a set point total).

In home games, Golden State sports a better record against the spread (5-4-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-8-0).

In home games, the Warriors eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (five of 10 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 57.1% of games (eight of 14).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (5-4-1) than away (4-8-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 10) than on the road (seven of 12) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8 points, 6.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Moses Moody averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.3% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 boards and 2.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.4 points for the Bulls, plus 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

The Bulls get 16.2 points per game from Nikola Vucevic, plus 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls receive 13.9 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Bulls receive 13.2 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 15.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

