3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Texans at Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Texans at Chiefs Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

The betting market disagrees with me here as I liked this total when it was 42.5, and it has since gone down a point. That ain't fun.

Still, the thought process behind the original endorsement stands, and this total is too low in my eyes.

Both of these teams -- yes, both -- have above-average offenses by my numbers. The Texans are 14th by one of my models while the Chiefs are third, and that's before giving them a boost to account for games they played without key offensive difference-makers.

The Chiefs do lose some steam with the offensive line battered, and that's scary in this matchup. But even after accounting for those losses, I still have this total at 45.2. It's hard to get lower than that when the weather is fine and both offenses are solid, no matter how good one of the defenses is. So, I'm willing to stand my ground here even with the market moving the wrong way.

This is the third straight week I've shown value on a Jayden Higgins anytime touchdown, so it's another spot where the market seems hesitant to buy in. But Higgins keeps confirming his expanded role is here to stay, so I'll keep going back to the well.

Higgins enters this week having played at least 58% of the snaps in four straight games. His target share in that time is 19.4%, including 30.0% of the deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield). He also has 23.5% of the end-zone targets, helping him hit paydirt twice.

The Chiefs' outside corners are good but will be preoccupied with Nico Collins, freeing things up for Higgins. Thanks to Higgins' expanded role and the Texans' improved offense, I've got his touchdown odds at +310. That gives us plenty of wiggle room to put him on our betslip (at least) one more time.

We know that Patrick Mahomes' rushing spikes during the postseason. But now that every game is effectively a playoff game, I'm turning to these props early.

This mark has already been obtainable for Mahomes this year. He has gone over 22.5 rushing yards in 8 of 12 games, a rate we'll happily take.

That should be more likely to stick now that the Chiefs are -142 to miss the playoffs. They need every win they can muster, which means a pedal-to-the-metal approach from here on out.

The Chiefs' injuries along the line could also force Mahomes to scramble more, something the team is doing at the fourth-highest rate in the league once you adjust for their schedule. It all adds up to make this a market we'll want to consider, both now but also for the rest of the season.

