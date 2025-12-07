NHL
Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Florida Panthers taking on the New York Islanders.
Panthers vs Islanders Game Info
- Florida Panthers (13-12-2) vs. New York Islanders (16-10-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-166)
|Islanders (+138)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)
Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Panthers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -172.
Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on Dec. 7, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.
Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Panthers, New York is the underdog at +138, and Florida is -166 playing at home.