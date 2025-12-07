FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Florida Panthers taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (13-12-2) vs. New York Islanders (16-10-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-166)Islanders (+138)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Panthers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -172.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on Dec. 7, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Panthers, New York is the underdog at +138, and Florida is -166 playing at home.

