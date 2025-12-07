Panthers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Florida Panthers taking on the New York Islanders.

Panthers vs Islanders Game Info

Florida Panthers (13-12-2) vs. New York Islanders (16-10-3)

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-166) Islanders (+138) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (54.9%)

Panthers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Panthers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -172.

Panthers vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Islanders on Dec. 7, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Panthers vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Panthers, New York is the underdog at +138, and Florida is -166 playing at home.

