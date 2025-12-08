Maple Leafs vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-11-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-10-2)

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-122) Lightning (+102) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Maple Leafs. The Lightning are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Lightning on Dec. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

Toronto is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the road.

