NHL

Predators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (18-24-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5)
  • Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Predators vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-120)Sabres (+100)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (53.3%)

Predators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sabres. The Predators are +198 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -250.

Predators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Predators-Sabres on January 31 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Predators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Sabres, Nashville is the favorite at -120, and Buffalo is +100 playing at home.

