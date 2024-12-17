NHL
Predators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Nashville Predators facing the New York Rangers.
Predators vs Rangers Game Info
- Nashville Predators (8-17-6) vs. New York Rangers (15-14-1)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (54.9%)
Predators vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -260.
Predators vs Rangers Over/Under
- Predators versus Rangers, on December 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +112.
Predators vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Rangers, Nashville is the favorite at -120, and New York is +100 playing on the road.