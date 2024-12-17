FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Predators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

Predators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Nashville Predators facing the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Predators vs Rangers Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (8-17-6) vs. New York Rangers (15-14-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-120)Rangers (+100)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.9%)

Predators vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -260.

Predators vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Predators versus Rangers, on December 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +112.

Predators vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Rangers, Nashville is the favorite at -120, and New York is +100 playing on the road.

