Predators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Penguins Game Info

Nashville Predators (9-17-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5)

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-146) Penguins (+122) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (58.3%)

Predators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +164.

Predators vs Penguins Over/Under

Predators versus Penguins, on December 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Predators vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!