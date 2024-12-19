NHL
Predators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Penguins Game Info
- Nashville Predators (9-17-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-146)
|Penguins (+122)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (58.3%)
Predators vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +164.
Predators vs Penguins Over/Under
- Predators versus Penguins, on December 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Predators vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -146 favorite at home.