FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Penguins Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (9-17-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-146)Penguins (+122)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (58.3%)

Predators vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +164.

Predators vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Predators versus Penguins, on December 19, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Predators vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -146 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup