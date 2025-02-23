Predators vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Nashville Predators play the New Jersey Devils.

Predators vs Devils Game Info

Nashville Predators (19-28-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (31-20-6)

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: NHL Network

Predators vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-114) Devils (-105) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (58%)

Predators vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +210.

Predators vs Devils Over/Under

Predators versus Devils on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Predators vs Devils Moneyline

The Predators vs Devils moneyline has Nashville as a -114 favorite, while New Jersey is a -105 underdog on the road.

