NHL

Predators vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Sunday, the Nashville Predators play the New Jersey Devils.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Devils Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (19-28-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (31-20-6)
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Predators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-114)Devils (-105)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (58%)

Predators vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Devils are -265 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +210.

Predators vs Devils Over/Under

  • Predators versus Devils on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Predators vs Devils Moneyline

  • The Predators vs Devils moneyline has Nashville as a -114 favorite, while New Jersey is a -105 underdog on the road.

