FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Nashville Predators versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (18-23-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-152)Canucks (+126)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (58.5%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -215.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Predators-Canucks game on January 29, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -152, and Vancouver is +126 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup