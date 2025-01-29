Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Nashville Predators versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (18-23-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10)

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-152) Canucks (+126) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (58.5%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -215.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Predators-Canucks game on January 29, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -152, and Vancouver is +126 playing on the road.

