Portland State vs Idaho State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 1 seed Portland State Vikings (19-10, 13-5 Big Sky) and the No. 9 seed Idaho State Bengals (13-19, 5-13 Big Sky) will look to move on in the Big Sky tournament on Sunday as they meet at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Portland State vs. Idaho State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Portland State win (74.2%)

Before making a bet on Sunday's Portland State-Idaho State spread (Portland State -7.5) or over/under (140.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Portland State vs. Idaho State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Portland State is 18-8-0 ATS this season.

Idaho State has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland State (3-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (60%) than Idaho State (4-1) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (80%).

The Vikings have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 11 games at home, and they've covered 11 times in 15 games on the road.

The Bengals have been better against the spread on the road (7-8-0) than at home (5-6-0) this year.

Portland State is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Idaho State has six wins against the spread in 19 Big Sky games this year.

Portland State vs. Idaho State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Portland State has been victorious in 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Vikings have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -315 or shorter on the moneyline.

Idaho State has compiled a 3-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Bengals have played in six games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer without earning a win.

Portland State has an implied victory probability of 75.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Portland State vs. Idaho State Head-to-Head Comparison

Portland State is outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allows 69.9 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Portland State's leading scorer, Terri Miller Jr., ranks 59th in the country averaging 18.9 points per game.

Idaho State has a -47 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. It is putting up 74.4 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and is giving up 75.9 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

Connor Hollenbeck leads Idaho State, recording 13.3 points per game (515th in college basketball).

The Vikings are 97th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Tre-Vaughn Minott tops the team with 8.9 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball action).

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Bengals accumulate rank 249th in the country, 3.3 more than the 27.4 their opponents record.

Caleb Van De Griend is 242nd in the country with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Bengals.

Portland State's 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 169th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

The Bengals' 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 101.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 329th in college basketball.

