Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Pittsburgh Panthers are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-275) | West Virginia: (+220)

Pittsburgh: (-275) | West Virginia: (+220) Spread: Pittsburgh: -7.5 (-102) | West Virginia: +7.5 (-120)

Pittsburgh: -7.5 (-102) | West Virginia: +7.5 (-120) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Pittsburgh has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of two Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total this year.

West Virginia has posted one win against the spread this year.

None of West Virginia's two games has hit the over in 2025.

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (63.7%)

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is an underdog by 7.5 points against Pittsburgh. West Virginia is -120 to cover the spread, and Pittsburgh is -102.

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Over/Under

Pittsburgh versus West Virginia, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Pittsburgh vs West Virginia Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while West Virginia is a +220 underdog.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Pittsburgh 53.0 10 13.0 40 53.0 2 West Virginia 27.5 73 10.0 25 57.0 2

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia analysis on FanDuel Research.