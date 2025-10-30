FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Pittsburgh Panthers are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the Stanford Cardinal.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-621) | Stanford: (+460)
  • Spread: Pittsburgh: -14.5 (-110) | Stanford: +14.5 (-110)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Betting Trends

  • Pittsburgh has beaten the spread six times in eight games.
  • Pittsburgh has covered every time (2-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, six of Pittsburgh's eight games have go over the point total.
  • Stanford has won twice against the spread this season.
  • As a 14.5-point underdog or more, Stanford has two wins ATS (2-4).
  • Of eight Stanford games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (87.4%)

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-110 odds), and Pittsburgh, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Pittsburgh-Stanford on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Pittsburgh vs Stanford Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pittsburgh vs. Stanford reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-621) and Stanford as the underdog (+460).

Pittsburgh vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Pittsburgh40.3722.05654.58
Stanford17.512329.510549.48

Pittsburgh vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Stanford, California
  • Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup