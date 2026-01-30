Pistons at Warriors Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Detroit Pistons take on the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pistons at Warriors Props and Best Bets

The Pistons' +130 moneyline odds catch my eye despite some things working against them today.

Moneyline Detroit Pistons Jan 31 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the second leg of a back to back for Detroit, and Thursday's game was in Phoenix. That gives the Warriors a large rest/travel advantage today.

However, I still like the Pistons.

For one, Detroit just rates out as a better team than the Dubs. On the year, Detroit (+6.8) is third in net rating while Golden State (+2.9) ranks 10th.

On top of that, Detroit has been good on the road (15-7) and has thrived on the second night of back to backs, winning six of seven games in the split -- and prevailing by an average of 6.3 points per game.



Detroit had won four straight road games prior to losing to the Suns last night. I think they'll get back on the winning track today against a short-handed Warriors squad, one that is 25th in offensive rating across its past five contests.

With Jimmy Butler out, it should mean more offensive workload for Draymond Green, which puts me on Green to record at least six assists at plus-money odds.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Draymond Green +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Green produces 7.5 assists per 36 minutes with Butler off the court, per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool. That's up a teeny bit from his season-long clip of 7.2 assists per 36 minutes.

Green has played in four games since Butler was lost for the season. He's notched five or six assists in all four of those games and is averaging 5.5 assists per night over his previous 11 games.

As I mentioned above, the Pistons have been really good on the second leg of back to backs, but they have allowed 118.1 points per game in the split -- up from their season-long average of 110.1. They also let up 5.9 more points per game on the road than at home.

With the ball in his hands a bit more sans Butler and in a good spot versus Detroit, Green can dish out at least six assists.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

