Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (33-36) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (50-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, March 20, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 217.5 -250 +205

Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (70.4%)

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 35-31-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 30-38-1 this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 33 times.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 69 opportunities (59.4%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-14-1) than it has in home games (16-17-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 34 opportunities this season (47.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 35 opportunities (48.6%).

Golden State has performed better against the spread away (16-19-0) than at home (14-19-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 22 of 34 times at home (64.7%), and 19 of 35 on the road (54.3%).

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.1 points, 10.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is also draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Draymond Green gives the Warriors 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Warriors get 7.8 points per game from Quinten Post, plus 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Warriors receive 8.2 points per game from Gui Santos, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.