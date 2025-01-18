Pistons vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (21-20) are 1.5-point underdogs against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (20-20) Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The game tips off at 4:00 PM ET on AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit. The matchup has an over/under of 228.

Pistons vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 228 -124 +106

Pistons vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51.6%)

Pistons vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 13 times this season (13-26-1).

The Pistons have played 41 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 20 times out of 41 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on 22 of 41 set point totals (53.7%).

At home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (6-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-12-0).

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 21 home matchups (38.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 19 games (63.2%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (8-10-2). Away, it is .619 (13-7-1).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (10 of 20), and 57.1% of the time on the road (12 of 21).

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 24.4 points, 6.5 boards and 9.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Tobias Harris averages 13.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 9.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 69.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Pistons receive 16.1 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Isaiah Stewart averages 5.7 points, 6 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 51.5% of his shots from the field.

