Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDETX, SportsNet, and WMYD

The Detroit Pistons (54-21) are favored by 2.5 points against the Toronto Raptors (42-32) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSDETX, SportsNet, and WMYD. The over/under is set at 219.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 219.5 -146 +124

Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (69.2%)

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 40-32-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 74 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 74 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 39.2% of the time (29 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Detroit has a worse record against the spread in home games (19-18-1) than it does on the road (21-14-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (47.4%) than road games (48.6%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-20-0). On the road, it is .568 (21-16-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 37, 43.2%) than away (13 of 37, 35.1%).

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 64.2% from the field (third in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 10 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.6 points, 7.7 boards and 5.8 assists. He is also sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors are receiving 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Raptors are receiving 19 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Jamal Shead averages 6.5 points, 1.9 boards and 5.3 assists. He is draining 36.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

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