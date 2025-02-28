Pistons vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and ALT2

A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Cade Cunningham (10th, 25.7 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (33-26) host Nikola Jokic (third, 29.2 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (38-21) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and ALT2. The Pistons are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 236.5 -126 +108

Pistons vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (58.6%)

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 33-23-3 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have played 59 games, with 30 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on 35 of 59 set point totals (59.3%).

Detroit has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (14-13-2) than it does in road games (19-10-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 29 home matchups (48.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 30 games (53.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (16-13-0) than on the road (14-15-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over more frequently at home (19 of 29, 65.5%) than on the road (16 of 30, 53.3%).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris averages 13.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Malik Beasley averages 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 4 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Dennis Schroder averages 13.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.2 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.6 boards and 10.4 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 21.1 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists. He is also making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nuggets 18.5 points, 6.8 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Christian Braun provides the Nuggets 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets are receiving 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

