Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Pistons vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: KFAA and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (23-24) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (26-22) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as just 1-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on KFAA and FDSDET. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1 230.5 -112 -104

Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.6%)

Pistons vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 24-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 23 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

Mavericks games have gone over the total 25 times out of 47 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time (25 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 11 times in 24 road games.

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under in 10 of 24 home games (41.7%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 15 of 24 matchups (62.5%).

This season, Detroit is 8-11-2 at home against the spread (.381 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-10-1 ATS (.577).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 11 of 21 times at home (52.4%), and 14 of 26 on the road (53.8%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 70.4% from the field (third in NBA).

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson averages 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Pistons get 10.2 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Pistons receive 16.4 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Pistons get 5.4 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.