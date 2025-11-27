Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSFL

The Detroit Pistons (15-3) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (11-8) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -5.5 232.5 -190 +162

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (63.3%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 12 times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 19 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 19 chances this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 19 opportunities (63.2%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in nine opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in nine opportunities on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread on the road (5-4-0) than at home (5-5-0) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, five of 10) than on the road (77.8%, seven of nine).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 11.8 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 65.5% from the field (fourth in league).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in league).

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.3 points, 1.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 46.1% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 7.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 54% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Magic receive 12.8 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

