Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Detroit Pistons (5-2) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (3-4) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as heavy, 11-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -11 231.5 -559 +420

Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (81%)

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).

The Jazz have five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, three of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time this season (three of seven games with a set point total).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 boards.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Ron Holland II is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (fourth in NBA).

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 3.7 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 26.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 40% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

Walter Clayton averages 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the floor.

