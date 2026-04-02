Canadiens vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Montreal Canadiens facing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Rangers Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (43-21-10) vs. New York Rangers (31-35-9)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-126) Rangers (+105) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (55.3%)

Canadiens vs Rangers Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Canadiens are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250.

Canadiens vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Rangers on April 2, with the over being -105 and the under -114.

Canadiens vs Rangers Moneyline

Montreal is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog despite being at home.

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