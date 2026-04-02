NHL
Canadiens vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Montreal Canadiens facing the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canadiens vs Rangers Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (43-21-10) vs. New York Rangers (31-35-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-126)
|Rangers (+105)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (55.3%)
Canadiens vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Canadiens are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250.
Canadiens vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Rangers on April 2, with the over being -105 and the under -114.
Canadiens vs Rangers Moneyline
- Montreal is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog despite being at home.