NHL
Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (38-34-2) vs. Washington Capitals (38-28-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-110)
|Capitals (-110)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (55.9%)
Devils vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -260.
Devils vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Capitals on April 2 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Devils vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -110 favorite at home.