Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

New Jersey Devils (38-34-2) vs. Washington Capitals (38-28-9)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-110) Capitals (-110) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (55.9%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -260.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Capitals on April 2 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -110 favorite at home.

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