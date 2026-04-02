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NHL

Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Devils vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (38-34-2) vs. Washington Capitals (38-28-9)
  • Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-110)Capitals (-110)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (55.9%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -260.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for Devils-Capitals on April 2 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -110 favorite at home.

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