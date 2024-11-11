Pistons vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSUN

The Detroit Pistons (4-7) are only 2-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2 -112 -108 218.5 -110 -110 -138 +118

Pistons vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (70.3%)

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-5-0).

Against the spread, the Pistons are 6-4-1 this year.

Heat games have gone over the total four times out of 11 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in three of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

At home, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (0-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).

The Heat have eclipsed the total in two of four home games (50%), compared to two of five road games (40%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (3-2-0) than at home (3-2-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over three of six times at home (50%), and zero of five away (0%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (third in NBA) and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Jovic is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.1 points, 7.3 boards and 8.3 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Isaiah Stewart averages 5.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 8 points, 9.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

