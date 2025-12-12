Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, FDSSE, and NBA TV

The Detroit Pistons (19-5) host the Atlanta Hawks (14-11) after winning three home games in a row. The Pistons are favored by 7 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, December 12, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 232.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7 232.5 -290 +235

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (70.8%)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pistons are 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 25 games this year, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 56% of the time (14 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Detroit sports a worse record against the spread in home games (7-6-0) than it does in road games (6-5-0).

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (61.5%) than road tilts (45.5%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (10-5-0) than at home (4-6-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over less often at home (five of 10, 50%) than away (nine of 15, 60%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 18.8 points, 11.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 6 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10 points, 6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.4 points, 3 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.4 points, 10.5 boards and 7.9 assists. He is also draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

