Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-30) are heavy underdogs (-14.5) as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (46-18) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -14.5 221.5 -847 +590

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (77.1%)

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pistons are 33-29-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 65 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 29 times out of 65 chances.

The 76ers have hit the over 52.3% of the time this season (34 of 65 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 32 home games, and 18 times in 32 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the total in 14 of 32 home games (43.8%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 15 of 32 matchups (46.9%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (18-12-1) than at home (14-19-1).

76ers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 34) than on the road (16 of 31) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Quentin Grimes averages 13 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The 76ers get 6.5 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.4 rebounds and 1 assists.

The 76ers receive 8.1 points per game from Dominick Barlow, plus 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Adem Bona's numbers on the season are 4.6 points, 4.3 boards and 0.4 assists per contest. He is draining 59.9% of his shots from the floor.

