Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22
Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Reds Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-80)
- Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | CIN: (-100)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-3, 2.07 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 9-4, 2.83 ERA
The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA). Skenes' team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. The Reds have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Greene's starts. The Reds are 5-5 in Greene's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (59.6%)
Pirates vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.
Pirates vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +140 to cover the runline.
Pirates vs Reds Over/Under
- The Pirates-Reds contest on Sept. 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been victorious in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 27 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 152 opportunities.
- The Pirates have posted a record of 80-72-0 against the spread this season.
- The Reds have won 38 of the 82 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.3%).
- Cincinnati has gone 33-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (47.8%).
- The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-71-7).
- The Reds have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 85-65-0 ATS.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .343, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .276 on the season.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 139 hits. He is batting .268 this season and has 57 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 40th.
- Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .238 with a .424 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.
- McCutchen heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles and three walks.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.479) and paces the Reds in hits (156). He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- De La Cruz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .230 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- His batting average is 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 74th in slugging.
- Jonathan India has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Reds.
- Tyler Stephenson is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
Pirates vs Reds Head to Head
- 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.