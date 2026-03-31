Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-156) | CIN: (+132)

PIT: (-156) | CIN: (+132) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

PIT: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 0-1, 67.50 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will call on Paul Skenes versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott. Skenes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Skenes' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Abbott has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Abbott start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53.5%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +114 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Reds on April 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates were chosen as favorites in 41 games last year and walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

Last season Pittsburgh came away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents hit the over in 58 of their 153 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 42 of the 87 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (48.3%).

Cincinnati went 14-15 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (48.3%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times last season for a 61-84-10 record against the over/under.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe finished last season with 130 hits while batting .256.

Ryan O'Hearn finished with an OBP of .366 while batting .281 with 67 runs scored.

Marcell Ozuna ended his last campaign with 113 hits, an OBP of .355, plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Bryan Reynolds hit 16 homers while driving in 73 runs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz racked up a .440 slugging percentage and a .264 batting average last year.

Eugenio Suarez totaled 134 hits with a .228 batting average.

TJ Friedl had a .364 on-base percentage while batting .261 last season.

Spencer Steer hit .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!