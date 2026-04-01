Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 1

Will Seiya Suzuki or Christian Moore go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Josh Lowe (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Dylan Carlson (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (homered in 8.1% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (homered in 8.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Zach Neto (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jeimer Candelario (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Oswald Peraza (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alex Bregman (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

James McCann (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Dillon Dingler (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Javier Baez (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games James McCann (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Rogers (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Parker Meadows (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Matt Vierling (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Carson Benge (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jordan Walker (Cardinals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Chase DeLauter (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+230 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Austin Wells (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+285 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ben Rice (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Cole Young (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Curtis Mead (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Drew Millas (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nick Castellanos (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Campusano (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+250 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Blaze Alexander (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Joc Pederson (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Josh Smith (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Evan Carter (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Trevor Larnach (Twins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+285 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carter Jensen (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Victor Caratini (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Rengifo (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Taylor Walls (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cedric Mullins (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jake Fraley (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Fortes (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jarren Duran (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cam Smith (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Christian Vázquez (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Sal Stewart (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Will Benson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Athletics at Atlanta Braves

Jorge Mateo (Braves): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Nick Kurtz (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Eli White (Braves): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Lawrence Butler (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ronald Acuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ozzie Albies (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins

Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Austin Hays (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (homered in 10.4% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (homered in 10.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Everson Pereira (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Reese McGuire (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays