MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 1
Will Seiya Suzuki or Christian Moore go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Lowe (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dylan Carlson (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Javier Baez (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Carson Benge (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Juan Soto (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Campusano (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Evan Carter (Rangers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Austin Martin (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Taylor Walls (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Carson Williams (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Fraley (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Will Benson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Athletics at Atlanta Braves
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Eli White (Braves): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 6 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Austin Wynns (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Austin Hays (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (homered in 10.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Reese McGuire (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 132 games (homered in 17.4% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games