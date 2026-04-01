Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 1

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Athletics at Atlanta Braves

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays