MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 1
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- German Marquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Athletics at Atlanta Braves
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 10.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances