Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Brewers vs Rays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (4-1) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rays.TV

Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | TB: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jacob Misiorowski versus the Rays and Drew Rasmussen. Misiorowski helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Misiorowski's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Rasmussen has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Rasmussen starts this season.

Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.9%)

Brewers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rays Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -176 to cover.

Brewers vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Brewers-Rays on April 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers won in 63, or 63%, of the 100 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Milwaukee won 36 of 49 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 168 games with a total last season.

The Rays won 40.5% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-47).

Tampa Bay went 10-18 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (35.7%).

The Rays played in 157 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-79-9).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang had an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 last season.

Christian Yelich slashed .264/.343/.452 and finished with an OPS of .795.

Last season, William Contreras finished with 17 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .260 last season.

Sal Frelick slashed .288/.351/.405 and finished with an OPS of .756.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero had 159 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Yandy Diaz had an on-base percentage of .366 and slugged .482.

Chandler Simpson hit .295 with 15 doubles, three triples and 20 walks a season ago.

Cedric Mullins hit .216 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

Brewers vs Rays Head to Head

3/31/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/1/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2023: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/19/2023: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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