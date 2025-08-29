Pirates vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Red Sox vs Pirates Game Info

Boston Red Sox (75-60) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-76)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and SportsNet PT

Red Sox vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158)

BOS: +1.5 (-192) | PIT: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 8-9, 2.07 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Payton Tolle against the Pirates and Paul Skenes (8-9). Tolle did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Pirates are 13-14-0 ATS in Skenes' 27 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-4 record in Skenes' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (59.2%)

Red Sox vs Pirates Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -100 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Pirates are +158 to cover, while the Red Sox are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Pirates game on Aug. 29, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (59.8%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 41 of 65 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 134 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 73-61-0 against the spread in their 134 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates are 36-51 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 32-46 record (winning 41% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-71-6).

The Pirates are 69-58-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .258 batting average.

He is 78th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Trevor Story is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.292/.426.

Rafaela heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman is batting .294 with a .380 OBP and 53 RBI for Boston this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .409 and has 122 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .202 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 154th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a team-high .332 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .268 with 20 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.

