Pirates vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Rays Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-8)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Rays.TV

Pirates vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | TB: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+172) | TB: +1.5 (-210)

PIT: -1.5 (+172) | TB: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.86 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 1-1, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (1-1) to the mound, while Shane McClanahan (1-1) will get the nod for the Rays. Keller and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Keller's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in McClanahan's starts. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one McClanahan start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.3%)

Pirates vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Pirates, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +102, and Pittsburgh is -120 playing at home.

Pirates vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +172 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -210.

Pirates vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Rays on April 19, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Rays Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with eight wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 13-7-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have put together a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-6-0).

The Rays have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .588, fueled by 10 extra-base hits. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .382.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Cruz has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 20 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .286 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .643 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in MLB.

Lowe enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Bryan Reynolds has been key for Pittsburgh with 19 hits, an OBP of .379 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .453, a slugging percentage of .554, and has 27 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .365).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Diaz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .342 with two triples and three walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average is third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has four doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .214.

Junior Caminero is batting .247 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Pirates vs Rays Head to Head

4/17/2026: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2025: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/22/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2024: 10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/4/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/3/2023: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/2/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!