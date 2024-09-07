Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (66-74) vs. Washington Nationals (62-78)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

PIT: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160)

PIT: +1.5 (-194) | WSH: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-9, 3.88 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-9, 4.27 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (11-9) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-9). Keller's team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Keller's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. When Parker starts, the Nationals are 14-11-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 10-10 in those games.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (57.9%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the underdog at +106, and Pittsburgh is -124 playing at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Nationals are +160 to cover, while the Pirates are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

Pirates versus Nationals on Sept. 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (54%) in those contests.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 15 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 75-62-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 111 total times this season. They've finished 49-62 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Washington has a 41-55 record (winning 42.7% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-67-6).

The Nationals have covered 55.9% of their games this season, going 76-60-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457. He's batting .280 on the season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (128) this season while batting .268 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .237 with a .276 OBP and 63 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .240 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Luis Garcia's 127 hits, .328 OBP and .452 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jacob Young has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks while hitting .260.

Keibert Ruiz has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .224.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

9/5/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2024: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

