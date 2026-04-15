Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) vs. Washington Nationals (8-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Nationals.TV

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

PIT: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

PIT: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Montgomery (Pirates) - 1-0, 6.14 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-1, 7.07 ERA

The probable starters are Mason Montgomery (1-0) for the Pirates and Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals. Montgomery did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Montgomery did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Nationals have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Irvin's three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (66.8%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +150 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -137 to cover.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

Pirates versus Nationals, on April 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -178 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 17 opportunities.

The Pirates are 11-6-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 8-8 in those games.

Washington has gone 5-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (45.5%).

In the 17 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-5-0).

The Nationals have covered 64.7% of their games this season, going 11-6-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 16 hits and an OBP of .412, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .696.

He is 51st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Lowe will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.597) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .328 with an on-base percentage of .400.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .305 with a .508 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Reynolds heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-best OBP (.426) and slugging percentage (.695), and leads the Nationals in hits (21, while batting .356).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .529 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

James Wood is batting .265 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .398.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile has a .338 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is hitting .255 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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