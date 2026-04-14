Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6) vs. Washington Nationals (7-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Nationals.TV

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

PIT: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138)

PIT: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 12.41 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (1-0) versus the Nationals and Miles Mikolas (0-3). Keller and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Keller's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have failed to cover in each of the three games Mikolas has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64.6%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Nationals reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-188) and Washington as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -138 to cover.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

Pirates versus Nationals on April 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

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Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has played as a favorite of -188 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 16 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won seven of the 15 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Washington has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of 1.074, fueled by an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .645. He has a .355 batting average, as well.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Cruz has recorded at least one hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 15 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .278 with eight extra-base hits. He's also slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualifying batters, he is 58th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Lowe takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .403 and a slugging percentage of .536 this season.

O'Hearn brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Reynolds brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a team-high OBP (.406), and leads the Nationals in hits (18). He's batting .327 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Abrams heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

James Wood is hitting .277 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .397.

He is 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jacob Young is batting .289 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Daylen Lile paces his team with a .343 slugging percentage.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/14/2025: 10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/8/2024: 7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/7/2024: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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