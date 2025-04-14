Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-11) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MASN

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-198) | WSH: (+166)

PIT: (-198) | WSH: (+166) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

PIT: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 1-1, 3.44 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Pirates will call on Paul Skenes (1-1) against the Nationals and Brad Lord. Skenes' team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. Lord has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Lord start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (66.5%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +166 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Pirates are +106 to cover, and the Nationals are -128.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on April 14 is 7.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Pittsburgh this season, with a -198 moneyline set for this game.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 16 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 4-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have gone 5-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).

The Nationals have an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.352) and total hits (eight) this season. He's batting .195 batting average while slugging .366.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks. He's batting .212 and slugging .327 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has an OPS of .659, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .640, fueled by an OBP of .275 and a team-best slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Reynolds heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has collected 14 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .259 and slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 66th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has a .439 OBP while slugging .529. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .373.

His batting average ranks second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 27th in slugging.

Alex Call is hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple and 10 walks.

Nate Lowe is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

