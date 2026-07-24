Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-45)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104)

PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-194) | CHC: -1.5 (+160)

PIT: +1.5 (-194) | CHC: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-1, 4.05 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 6-1, 4.15 ERA

The Pirates will look to Jared Jones (2-1) versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd (6-1). Jones' team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jones' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Boyd's nine starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for one Boyd start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.9%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -122, and Chicago is +104 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Cubs are +160 to cover, while the Pirates are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

The Pirates-Cubs contest on July 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

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Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 31 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 59 of 101 chances this season.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 52-49-0 against the spread.

The Cubs are 16-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 9-6 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-45-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs are 44-54-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (91) this season while batting .243 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average is 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .415 SLG this season.

Gonzales takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Pittsburgh with 90 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has racked up a team-high OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.517), while leading the Cubs in hits (107, while batting .282).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Dansby Swanson is batting .213 with 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Alex Bregman is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 51 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

5/28/2026: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/27/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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