Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-75)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | STL: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160)

PIT: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-2, 2.10 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-8, 4.13 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 10-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 7-10-0 record against the spread in Pallante's starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.3%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Cardinals reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-130) and St. Louis as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +132 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Pirates-Cardinals contest on Sept. 16, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (55.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 17-13 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 70 of 146 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 79-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 36-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

St. Louis has a 13-25 record (winning just 34.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-75-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 68-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with five doubles, three walks and eight RBI.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (136) this season while batting .268 with 56 extra-base hits. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in the major leagues.

Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .237 with a .426 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals with 137 hits. He's batting .270 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 38th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan has a .335 on-base percentage while slugging .400. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .270.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks while batting .265.

Masyn Winn is slugging .409 to pace his team.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/3/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/13/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/11/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/3/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

