Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-13)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Cardinals.TV

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | STL: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205)

PIT: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Montgomery (Pirates) - 1-0, 3.97 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-2, 5.84 ERA

The Pirates will look to Mason Montgomery (1-0) against the Cardinals and Dustin May (3-2). Montgomery helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Montgomery's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When May starts, the Cardinals have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of May's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (62.5%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Pirates vs Cardinals moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -126 favorite, while St. Louis is a +108 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Pirates are +168 to cover, and the Cardinals are -205.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

Pirates versus Cardinals, on April 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 28 opportunities.

The Pirates are 17-11-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 12-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-1).

The Cardinals have a 15-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .518, fueled by 13 extra-base hits. He has a .259 batting average and an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has a slash line of .315/.404/.489 this season and a team-best OPS of .893.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 23 hits. He is batting .247 this season and 12 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Lowe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .130 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .566 and has 28 hits, both team-high figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .238 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average ranks 98th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .245 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .403 OBP leads his team.

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