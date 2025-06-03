Pirates vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Houston Astros.

Pirates vs Astros Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-38) vs. Houston Astros (32-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SCHN

Pirates vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | HOU: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | HOU: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-5, 2.15 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-1, 5.89 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (4-5, 2.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Lance McCullers (0-1, 5.89 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Astros have gone 3-2-0 against the spread when McCullers starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two McCullers starts this season -- they won both.

Pirates vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (56%)

Pirates vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -148 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Astros Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -170 to cover.

Pirates vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Astros on June 3 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Pirates vs Astros Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -148 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 58 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 26-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 10-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 59 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-33-2).

The Astros have a 31-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 42 hits, batting .227 this season with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .476.

He is 140th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 17 extra-base hits. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging among qualified batters.

Reynolds enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

McCutchen has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .303 with a .350 OBP and 13 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Kiner-Falefa enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with four doubles and five RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 69 hits with a .373 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .309.

He is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Pena brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .252. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is hitting .263 with six doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Jake Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .292.

