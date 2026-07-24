Phillies vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Yankees Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) vs. New York Yankees (57-45)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Phillies vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | NYY: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | NYY: (+104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-196) | NYY: -1.5 (+162)

PHI: +1.5 (-196) | NYY: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 9-4, 3.43 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-4, 4.00 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (9-4) against the Yankees and Will Warren (7-4). When Luzardo starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 70.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-5. The Yankees have gone 10-9-0 against the spread when Warren starts. The Yankees have a 2-2 record in Warren's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.3%)

Phillies vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Yankees, Philadelphia is the favorite at -122, and New York is +104 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Yankees are +162 to cover, while the Phillies are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Yankees contest on July 24 has been set at 8, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (63.9%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 43 of 66 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 38-62-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have compiled an 8-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, New York has a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

The Yankees have played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-53-3).

The Yankees are 48-51-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 93 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 92 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .248 with 44 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 87th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters.

Trea Turner has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up 100 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .277.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is batting .256 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Trent Grisham is batting .224 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Jazz Chisholm has 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .225.

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