Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-4)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | COL: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

PHI: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen. Nola and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Nola's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lorenzen has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lorenzen start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.9%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Phillies, Colorado is the underdog at +168, and Philadelphia is -200 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Phillies are -134 to cover, and the Rockies are +112.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies on April 3 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has played as a favorite of -200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in four of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have gone 2-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Colorado is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers six times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in one of those game (1-5-0).

The Rockies have covered 83.3% of their games this season, going 5-1-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm is batting .095 with a home run and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .269 and a slugging percentage of .238.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 189th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 155th in slugging.

Brandon Marsh is slashing .350/.409/.450 this season and leads the Phillies with an OPS of .859.

He is 26th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging in the majors.

Marsh has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has a team-high seven hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545.

Garcia enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .182 with a .333 OBP and four RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Schwarber heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-best OBP (.478) and slugging percentage (.619), while pacing the Rockies in hits (nine, while batting .429).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Rumfield enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ezequiel Tovar has two doubles and a home run while batting .296. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman is batting .292 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Troy Johnston is hitting .333 with a double and a home run.

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