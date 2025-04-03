Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 12:14 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (4-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-4)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: NBCS-PH and COLR

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | COL: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

PHI: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker versus the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela. In games Walker pitched with a spread last season, his team was 4-11-0 ATS. Walker and his team were 3-6 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Senzatela has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Senzatela start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69.5%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Rockies reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-205) and Colorado as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -111 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -108.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Phillies-Rockies contest on April 3, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies won in 77, or 62.1%, of the 124 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Philadelphia won 23 of 32 games when listed as at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Rockies compiled a 58-97 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer last year, Colorado went 15-34 (30.6%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times last season for an 80-78-2 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber ended his last campaign with 142 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Bryce Harper posted a .373 OBP, .525 slugging percentage and 157 total hits.

Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 155 hits, an OBP of .332, plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Trea Turner slashed .295/.338/.469 and finished with an OPS of .807.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle hit .260 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks a season ago.

Ezequiel Tovar notched 176 hits and slugged .469.

Ryan McMahon had a .325 on-base percentage while batting .242 last season.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/14/2023: 4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/13/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

